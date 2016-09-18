Two flee police with drugs and gun

It’s just the latest in a string of drug and weapons in Winnipeg this past week.

Officers pulled over a 21-year-old man and 37-year-old woman early Saturday morning.

A Dodge Neon was travelling near Cottonwood Road and Drake Boulevard around 5:50am.

It fled towards Rue Archibald when police tried to stop the vehicle.

A short time later, the Neon jumped the median, hit a traffic light, and became inoperable near Cottonwood and Archibald.

The two occupants of the vehicle then allegedly tried to flee on foot, but were unable to outrun officers.

Police say the suspects had a .22 calibre rifle, a bunch of methamphetamine, and bolt cutters.

Cody Hartog and Shannon Ogal are facing numerous drug and weapon related offences.

Hartog is also being charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Those include Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive while Disqualified, and Drive without Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance.

Both remain behind bars.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca