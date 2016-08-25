Winnipeg teens made 60 prank 911 calls

Two girls, aged 12 and 15, have been charged after police traced 60 prank 911 calls back to their cell phone.

Between July 26 and August 23, 2016, police received emergency calls describing fights and assaults at a residence in downtown Winnipeg. The calls also threatened police.

Winnipeg police were dispatched to the house after each call to ensure everyone at the address was safe. In each case, the emergency was determined to be unfounded.

The residence was home to a large family and responding officers were not able to locate the phone the calls had been made from, and were therefore unable to determine who was responsible. Police strongly cautioned the family against making prank emergency calls.

Shortly before noon on August 24, 2016, a 911 call was received from the same number. The caller claimed a fight had occurred and a woman had been stabbed. Officers found that no such event had occurred, but they located the cell phone from which the calls had been made.

While arresting the 15-year-old girl who made the prank calls, a 12-year-old girl assaulted the police officer. Both have been charged. The older girl was released on an Appearance Notice, while the younger girl remains in custody.

— MyToba News