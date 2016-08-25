Winnipeg teens made 60 prank 911 calls
Two girls, aged 12 and 15, have been charged after police traced 60 prank 911 calls back to their cell phone.
Between July 26 and August 23, 2016, police received emergency calls describing fights and assaults at a residence in downtown Winnipeg. The calls also threatened police.
Winnipeg police were dispatched to the house after each call to ensure everyone at the address was safe. In each case, the emergency was determined to be unfounded.
The residence was home to a large family and responding officers were not able to locate the phone the calls had been made from, and were therefore unable to determine who was responsible. Police strongly cautioned the family against making prank emergency calls.
Shortly before noon on August 24, 2016, a 911 call was received from the same number. The caller claimed a fight had occurred and a woman had been stabbed. Officers found that no such event had occurred, but they located the cell phone from which the calls had been made.
While arresting the 15-year-old girl who made the prank calls, a 12-year-old girl assaulted the police officer. Both have been charged. The older girl was released on an Appearance Notice, while the younger girl remains in custody.
— MyToba News
One time a cop (police officer) cop being short for British “copper” made a comment in general about life and it’s circumstances. The comment was “There’s no law against stupidity.”
There are so many things wrong with this situation. A prank is a prank, we in our youth have all had irresponsible moments, but 60 times over a month long span is pure stupidity.
When a group at one location whom has multiple cell phones, is visited by the cops, is a “red flag” waving violently as a warning not only to whom was doing this, but also to the other occupants including the “parental, or older person’s whom are responsible” for these infantile s.
At what point, does the parental figures “wake up”? And start parenting?
At what point, does phone crimes, as at 60 times, it’s not a prank anymore, turn into assault?
At what point, would 2 even consider “threatening” a cop as part of a “prank”?
There is much more than “prank” calls going on in this situation. Your readers know it. Were all thinking about it.
Does it surprise us, no. Welcome to the 22 nd century. In any part of society, there will be trouble and irresponsible non thinkers. What’s disturbing, is the frequency, “upping” the ante, and as the gene pool grows slower and lower, these could be our future “leaders”.
Got to hand it to the “cop”. One great quote, “there ain’t (isn’t) no law against stupidity”.