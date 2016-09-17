Stolen vehicle involved in Saturday morning crash

Two men crashed a stolen Dodge Dakota on Saturday morning around 5:30am.

The men were speeding westbound down Burrows Avenue when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The 23-year-old male driver, allegedly impaired, sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition. The 22-year-old male passenger was uninjured.

Both men have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. The driver was also charged with impaired driving. They remain in police custody.

— MyToba News