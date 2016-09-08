Winnipeg Police in search of sexual assault suspect

The Winnipeg Police are asking members of the community for assistance in identifying and locating a potential sexual assault suspect.

The police have been notified of a serious sexual assault that occurred on May 7th, inside the home of a 47 year old female victim. After meeting up and talking on the 600 block on Westminster Avenue, the suspect and victim allegedly took the discussion to the victims household. It was there that the unwanted sexual advances occurred, leading to the more aggressive behaviour, calling for the identification of the suspect.

He is described as a caucasian male, 34-years-old, 5’10” – 5’11” tall, 175 pounds, scruffy facial hair and a tattoo on the back of his neck (bars or numbers). Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detectives at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

– MyToba.ca