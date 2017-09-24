Winnipeg Police Looking For Suspects In Brutal Assault

WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you recognize these two suspects wanted in a brutal Winnipeg assault?

It happened back on July 29th around 2:00am outside a bar in the 600-block of Notre Dame Avenue.

A 50-year-old Winnipeg man received significant injuries and was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

He was later downgraded to critical condition before being upgraded to stable.

The victim reportedly continues to receive medical treatment.

Winnipeg police arrested a suspect Saturday in the 600-block of William Avenue after a lengthy investigation.

Jolene Kathy Owen, 35, has been charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The two suspects in the photo above are still wanted by Winnipeg police for questioning.

Investigators believe they participated in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File