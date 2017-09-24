Winnipeg Police Investigate Injured Man In Road

WINNIPEG, MB. — Another person may have been hit by a vehicle and left in a Winnipeg road.

It happened around 1:45am Sunday at the corner of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road in Winnipeg.

EMS workers found an 45-year-old man clinging to life.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition at this hour.

Winnipeg police believe the man may have been the victim of a hit and run, though it is still unknown how he was injured.

This story is developing.

MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File