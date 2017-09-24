banner20

Winnipeg Police Investigate Injured Man In Road

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Another person may have been hit by a vehicle and left in a Winnipeg road.

It happened around 1:45am Sunday at the corner of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road in Winnipeg.

EMS workers found an 45-year-old man clinging to life.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition at this hour.

Winnipeg police believe the man may have been the victim of a hit and run, though it is still unknown how he was injured.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

