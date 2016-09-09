Winnipeg police back in the air

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police acknowledged today that Air1 is resuming operational flight status. As previously reported, Air1 had limited operational capability due to mechanical issues associated with the infrared camera.

Funding for a new thermal imaging camera has been put in place for Air1 and a commitment for complete funding was approved by the Winnipeg Police Board.

Police said in a release; “Recently, the Alberta RCMP graciously agreed to provide the Winnipeg with a camera on loan until such time the replacement camera arrives and can be installed.”

Air 1 will continue providing support to all operational and investigative units.

