New mountain bike course at Fort Whyte

A mountain bike course in Winnipeg? It’s true.

In preparation for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, the Bison Butte Mountain Bike Course is being built at Fort WhyteAlive. It will be the first mountain bike venue to meet national standards in central Canada.

Mountain Bike is scheduled in the first week of the summer games, from July 29–August 4, 2017.

The course is a series of intricate connecting loops that offers three levels of difficulty to challenge high performance athletes and recreational cyclists alike.

It is not yet open to the public.

— MyToba News