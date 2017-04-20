Winnipeg Robber Overcomes Police Taser Twice

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police had quite the struggle to apprehend an armed robber.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30pm in the 600-block of St. James Street.

A man robbed a clothing store and fled on a bicycle.

When Winnipeg police tracked him down at Empress Street and Wellington Avenue just minutes later, he confronted them with a knife.

The officers tased him, but the man was unfazed and began to flee on foot.

He dropped his backpack and tried to carjack a passing vehicle, but it didn’t work either.

In the 1200-block of Empress Street, the officers again tried to subdue the knife-wielding man with a taser.

The accused kept resisting arrest but police were finally able to take him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered the backpack and found a loaded .22 calibre rifle.

Johnathon Mark Couture, 28, is facing a slew of charges including:

Two counts of Robbery

Five counts of Assault Peace Officer

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted Weapon/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary

to Prohibition Order

to Prohibition Order Carry Concealed Weapon

Possess Firearm Knowing it Possession is Unauthorized

Three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Couture remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View