Winnipeg Robber Overcomes Police Taser Twice

Andrew McCrea
Posted: April 20th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police had quite the struggle to apprehend an armed robber.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30pm in the 600-block of St. James Street.

A man robbed a clothing store and fled on a bicycle.

When Winnipeg police tracked him down at Empress Street and Wellington Avenue just minutes later, he confronted them with a knife.

The officers tased him, but the man was unfazed and began to flee on foot.

He dropped his backpack and tried to carjack a passing vehicle, but it didn’t work either.

In the 1200-block of Empress Street, the officers again tried to subdue the knife-wielding man with a taser.

The accused kept resisting arrest but police were finally able to take him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered the backpack and found a loaded .22 calibre rifle.

Johnathon Mark Couture, 28, is facing a slew of charges including:

  • Two counts of Robbery
  • Five counts of Assault Peace Officer
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted Weapon/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary
    to Prohibition Order
  • Carry Concealed Weapon
  • Possess Firearm Knowing it Possession is Unauthorized
  • Three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Couture remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.

