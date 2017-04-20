Winnipeg Robber Overcomes Police Taser Twice
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police had quite the struggle to apprehend an armed robber.
It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30pm in the 600-block of St. James Street.
A man robbed a clothing store and fled on a bicycle.
When Winnipeg police tracked him down at Empress Street and Wellington Avenue just minutes later, he confronted them with a knife.
The officers tased him, but the man was unfazed and began to flee on foot.
He dropped his backpack and tried to carjack a passing vehicle, but it didn’t work either.
In the 1200-block of Empress Street, the officers again tried to subdue the knife-wielding man with a taser.
The accused kept resisting arrest but police were finally able to take him into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Officers recovered the backpack and found a loaded .22 calibre rifle.
Johnathon Mark Couture, 28, is facing a slew of charges including:
- Two counts of Robbery
- Five counts of Assault Peace Officer
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Two counts of Possession of Firearm, Restricted Weapon/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary
to Prohibition Order
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Possess Firearm Knowing it Possession is Unauthorized
- Three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Couture remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Google Street View