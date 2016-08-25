Christine Fellows, John K. Samson named Writers-in-Residence

Christine Fellows and John K. Samson have been selected as Winnipeg Public Library’s Writers-in-Residence for 2016-17.

Fellows and Samson are the first duo selected for this residency. As collaborators in words and music, Fellows and Samson work closely together on manuscripts, scores, performances and recordings. Together, they have led workshops and undertaken several artistic residencies, including Writers-in-Residence at the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Creative Writing and Oral Culture. They joined UBC’s Creative Writing Faculty in 2014, teaching courses in songwriting and interdisciplinary collaboration.

In 2014, Christine Fellows released her sixth solo album, Burning Daylight, alongside her first collection of poetry. John K. Samson has released five albums with the Winnipeg band The Weakerthans, two solo albums, and the book Lyrics & Poems, 1997-2012. They have published poetry and prose in several magazines and literary journals, including The Believer, Contemporary Verse 2, and Geist. Samson also co-founded local press ARP Books.

The Writers-in-Residence will provide online and in-person consultation with emerging and established writers of all genres from an office located at Millennium Library.

Manuscripts for review can be submitted by email or by mail starting October 3, 2016.

Please visit Winnipeg Public Library – Writer-in-Residence for submission guidelines.

— City of Winnipeg