UPDATE: Previously Missing Tara Ferland Located

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police announced on Friday morning that previously missing teen, Tara Ferland has been safely located.

Ferland, 17, had been reported missing on Monday, January 2nd from the Wildwood area of Winnipeg. Just yesterday, the Police found information suggesting that she may have travelled with “unknown persons” to Toronto.

Specifics of the findings by the Winnipeg Police were not made public, but the teenager is finally safe and sound.

Ferland was described as Aboriginal, 5’4″ tall, weighing 140-pounds with a medium build, having long black hair and brown eyes.

