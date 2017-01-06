UPDATE: Previously Missing Tara Ferland Located

Carter Brooks
Posted: January 6th at 10:00am National, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police announced on Friday morning that previously missing teen, Tara Ferland has been safely located.

Ferland, 17, had been reported missing on Monday, January 2nd from the Wildwood area of Winnipeg. Just yesterday, the Police found information suggesting that she may have travelled with “unknown persons” to Toronto.

Specifics of the findings by the Winnipeg Police were not made public, but the teenager is finally safe and sound.

Ferland was described as Aboriginal, 5’4″ tall, weighing 140-pounds with a medium build, having long black hair and brown eyes.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.