UK Prime Minister Calls Snap Election

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – British Prime Minister Theresa May calls for an early election on June 8, saying it was the only way to guarantee political stability for years ahead as Britain negotiates its way out of the European Union. Julian Satterthwaite has more information in this Reuters News video reports. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

