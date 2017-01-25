streetside

Trump Moves to Restrict Immigration, Build Border Wall

Posted: January 25th at 8:30am International, Featured, NEWS

President Donald Trump is getting started on campaign promises to severely restrict immigration and to construct a border wall with Mexico.

Since his inauguration on Friday, Trump has also reversed Obama’s decision to prevent the Dakota Access Pipeline from being built at Standing Rock Indian Reservation. President Obama stopped the pipeline following months of protests at the Standing Rock.

The pipeline was initially set to travel through the nearby town of Bismarck, North Dakota, but was rerouted through Standing Rock following concerns about its proximity to municipal water sources.

— E. Epp, MyToba News

2 Comments

  • ted says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Maybe the Canadian government should look at our immigration policy. We should look after our own impoverished citizens before we bring impoverished people from around the world into our country.

    Reply
  • GERRY YORKE says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    WELL OUR FAMILIES ALL CAME TO NORTHAMERICA FROM SOMEWHERE

    Reply

