Tostitos extra thin tortilla chips recalled

PepsiCo has issued a recall for Tostitos Cantina brand Extra Thin Tortilla Chips. The chips have been found to contain milk that is not declared on the label.

If you have the products in your home and you have an allergy to milk, you should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The recalled products were sold across western Canada, Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Tostitos Cantina Extra Thin Tortilla Chips 220 g OC 18

505122506 or 505222506 0 60410 01082 2

— MyToba News