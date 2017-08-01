Time for Another White House Spokesperson

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – U.S. President Donald Trump’s communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is leaving the job after a little over a week, the White House said on Monday, in the latest staff upheaval to hit the Republican’s six-month-old presidency. There is more information in the Reuters News video report above. White House

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.