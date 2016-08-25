Thief stole 16 firearms, Harley Davidson motorcycle

A 38-year-old Dauphin man is in custody and facing 25 charges after RCMP linked him to several break and enters in western Manitoba.

During three separate robberies between May 2 and July 14, 2016, the suspect stole 16 firearms, a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a safe, ammunition, holsters, a sizeable amount of cash, and gold and silver coins.

The thefts occurred in Dauphin, Ashern and Virden.

Jayson McDougall was arrested on August 15 on 25 charges, including trafficking firearms. Search warrants resulted in several more stole firearms and property being recovered, which solved five break and enter and theft files in Western Manitoba.

The total value of property recovered is approximately $25,000.

— MyToba News