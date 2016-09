Swan River RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Vernon Sutherland. The teen did not return for his curfew on September 9, 2016.

Sutherland has ties to The Pas and Camperville, but could be in other areas as well.

He was last seen in Swan River wearing jeans and a dark hoodie. He is aboriginal, approximately 6’2″ and 210lbs with fuzzy black hair.

— MyToba News