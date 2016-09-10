streetside
SUV and motorcycle collide in south Winnipeg

Posted on Sat, September 10, 2016

Emergency crews were on the scene at St. Mary’s Road and Warde Avenue on Saturday afternoon after an SUV collided with a motorcycle.

There is no word on any injuries.

