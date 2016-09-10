SUV and motorcycle collide in south Winnipeg Posted on Sat, September 10, 2016 at 1:58pm by MyToba.ca in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with No Comments on SUV and motorcycle collide in south Winnipeg Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share Emergency crews were on the scene at St. Mary’s Road and Warde Avenue on Saturday afternoon after an SUV collided with a motorcycle. There is no word on any injuries. — MyToba News Related PostsMan in hospital after motorcycle crashMotorcyclist in critical condition after head-on crash near LaSalleHead-on collision kills SUV driverBrandon motorcyclist struck by SUV Tags: collision, motorcycle, SUV, winnipeg