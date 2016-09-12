MyToba.ca-banner
Suspect arrested following string of violent robberies

The Major Crimes Unit of the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a handful of aggressive robberies dating back to early August.

Kyle Parisian, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 16 offences, including five counts of robbery and five counts of possession of a weapon.

Parisian allegedly assaulted two victims with a knife on August 4th, stole a car on August 8th, robbed a bakery September 5th, and robbed another bakery with a knife on September 7th. The suspect armed with a knife in the stolen car then robbed a restaurant on September 10th, then unsuccessfully attempted to rob a gas station.

While fleeing the first gas station, Parisian allegedly crashed the stolen car, before robbing another gas station of a carton of cigarettes. The suspect then robbed his third gas station of the day before the night came to a close.

Parisian has been taken into police custody.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

