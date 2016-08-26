MyToba.ca-banner
Sign up For breaking news alerts

Sign up For breaking news alerts

Posted on Fri, August 26, 2016 at 1:01pm by in Featured, NEWS with 1 Comment on Sign up For breaking news alerts

Have you signed up for MyToba Breaking News Alerts via e-mail?

It’s just another way MyToba’s team coverage is helping you stay informed about your community.

Sign up below and make sure to check inbox (or junk folder) for a confirmation message.

—Staff, MyToba News

MyToba Newsletter

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , ,
Authored by: MyToba
http://www.mytoba.ca

There is 1 comment for this article
  1. Rhona Kushner at 10:19 am

    Looking forward to receiving MyToba newsletter – a really wonderful idea. I may travel to other provinces – but always glad to get back home. Manitoba has so much to offer, as does our City of Winnipeg. I guess you could say we are the Cross Roads of Canada. As mentioned I look forward to your newsletter. Congratulations to who thought of this great idea.

    Reply to this message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *