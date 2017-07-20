banner20

Senator McCain Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 20th at 12:00pm International, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Senator John McCain, who said, in a Toronto Star story,  the duties placed on Canadian soft-wood lumber is a poor way for U.S. President Donald Trump to start relations with a neighbour, has cancer.

U.S. Senator John McCain office has said he has a brain tumor and is reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Grace Lee has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

