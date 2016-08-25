Second pair switched at birth in Norway House

Indigenous leaders in Norway House are saying that two men from their community have DNA evidence that they were switched at birth.

The men were born three days apart in January 1975 at the federally run hospital in Norway House Cree Nation. There was always suspicion in Norway House that the two had been switched, but now it has been confirmed.

The men will share their story and reveal their identities on Friday, August 26, at 11:00am.

This isn’t the first time such a story has surfaced. In November 2015, Luke Monias and Norman Barkman of Garden Hill First Nation learned that they had been switched at birth at the same Norway House hospital. They were born in June 1975.

Norway House First Nation has resumed calls for an inquiry.

— MyToba News