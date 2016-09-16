Rideau Park water tower undergoes structural assessment

The decommissioned water tower in Brandon’s Rideau Park will undergo a planned structural assessment this weekend on September 17 and 18.

The assessment will determine the tower’s current structural integrity and provide recommendations for remedial work that may be required to maintain the tower as a public monument.

Activity at the site will begin at 7:00am on Saturday and continue through the day. As part of the assessment, two people will be transported to the top of the structure via a crane and will conduct their inspections while rappelling down the side of the tower.

The Brandon water tower was originally constructed in 1930, reconditioned in the mid-1980’s, and ultimately decommissioned as a water storage facility in 2001. While the water tower is inspected annually in the interest of public safety, this is the first full structural assessment to be undertaken on the water tower since its decommissioning.

— City of Brandon