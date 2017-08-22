banner20

President Trump & the First lady will not Attend Kennedy Center Honors

WASHINGTON, DC. – U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend the Kennedy Center Honors in December, the White House announced on Saturday, after several honorees said they would boycott a White House reception before the show.

Jonah Green has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News 

