Wanted Dauphin Man Grabs Brandon Vehicles

BRANDON, MB. — A wanted Dauphin man is facing charges after grabbing vehicles as they drove by him.

It happened around 2:30pm Saturday near the corner of Brandon’s 1st Street and Richmond Avenue.

Brandon police say the man was heavily intoxicated.

He was allegedly trying to get into the vehicles passing by.

The 18-year-old was charged for two undisclosed arrest warrants.

He appeared in court Sunday morning and remains behind bars.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide any updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File