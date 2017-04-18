Two Brandon Boys Graffiti, Start Fire

BRANDON, MB. — Two 13-year-old Brandon boys are facing charges after setting a fire in a parkade.

It happened around 6:20pm Monday at a business in the 3100-block of Victoria Avenue.

Staff called police saying the two accused had also spray painted the back of the building.

Police arrived and arrested the boys on scene. The fire didn’t cause any damage.

Officers determined the pair had also spray painted a fence on Cherry Crescent.

They were each charged with two counts of Mischief to Property.

Police arrested the boys on a promise to appear in court in May.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View