banner20

Stolen Brandon Vehicle Turns Up In Sioux Valley

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen.

It happened Sunday morning at a home in the Meadowlark Trailer Court.

Brandon police say the keys were left inside the 2007 Pontiac Montana.

Manitoba RCMP located the vehicle in Sioux Valley, Manitoba shortly after it was reported stolen.

No other details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Vehicle Vandal In Brandon Caught By Police
Brandon Man Charged For Magic Mushrooms
Four People Charged With DUI In Brandon
Brandon Woman Faces Weapons Charge

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.