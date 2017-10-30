Stolen Brandon Vehicle Turns Up In Sioux Valley

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen.

It happened Sunday morning at a home in the Meadowlark Trailer Court.

Brandon police say the keys were left inside the 2007 Pontiac Montana.

Manitoba RCMP located the vehicle in Sioux Valley, Manitoba shortly after it was reported stolen.

No other details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File