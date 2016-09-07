A slew of thefts has Brandon buzzing

Brandon Police Service are reporting multiple burglaries over the past week.

A break and enter took place in Brentwood Trailer Court when a residence had its screened in porch entered on Monday evening. The screen was cut and the door opened to gain entry. A bug zapper and cigarettes were allegedly stolen.

An unlocked trailer, situated in the 1000 block of 6th Street, was the scene of another crime. On Tuesday, the owner of the construction trailer reported the trailer was entered overnight and a Bosch table saw was stolen. The saw is blue and grey in colour and is valued at $700.

A second break and enter happened at a residence on Cornell Bay. It is reported that during the day on Tuesday, between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm, the house was entered. One of the many windows that had been left open is believed to have been the source of entry. Several items including a PS4 gaming console with controller, an Xbox gaming console and jewelry were stolen.

Finally, A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt that had been reported stolen from Fraser Crescent on September 2nd, has been located on the 1300 block of 26th Street by the owner. The vehicle has been towed and will be examined by the Forensic Identification unit.

Brandon Police are encouraging everyone to take necessary precautions and stay safe as this string of thefts works its way through the city.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca