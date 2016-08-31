Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey
Missing Brandon girl safely located

Posted on Wed, August 31, 2016 at 3:30pm by in brandon, Featured, manitoba, NEWS with No Comments on Missing Brandon girl safely located

Brandon Police are reporting that 13-year-old Cheyenne Byczkowski has been safely found. In a tweet by the local police service, Byczkowski is reportedly “located and fine”.

She reportedly left out of her bedroom window sometime between 1:30pm and 5:30pm on Tuesday August 30th, 2016 and took several articles of clothing with her.  She is described as: 5’2″, 60lbs, blond hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange Aeropostale shirt.  This is uncharacteristic of her and she has never runaway before.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a girl matching her description on the rear deck of a home on Williamson Dr around 4:00 pm.

There was no one home at the time officers attended however the homeowners at that residence contacted police around midnight to report that Cheyenne’s clothing had been found under a bed.  The home was searched however she was not located.  Based on the clothing found, Cheyenne is now believed to be wearing denim short, a white t-shirt and black and yellow slippers.

Another witness  advised that he believes saw Cheyenne walking northbound near the Calvary Temple on 34th St around 6:00 pm.

Anyone who had seen her or knew her whereabouts had been advised to contact the Brandon Police Service at (204) 729-2345.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

