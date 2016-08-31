Missing Brandon girl safely located

Brandon Police are reporting that 13-year-old Cheyenne Byczkowski has been safely found. In a tweet by the local police service, Byczkowski is reportedly “located and fine”.

She reportedly left out of her bedroom window sometime between 1:30pm and 5:30pm on Tuesday August 30th, 2016 and took several articles of clothing with her. She is described as: 5’2″, 60lbs, blond hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange Aeropostale shirt. This is uncharacteristic of her and she has never runaway before.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a girl matching her description on the rear deck of a home on Williamson Dr around 4:00 pm.

There was no one home at the time officers attended however the homeowners at that residence contacted police around midnight to report that Cheyenne’s clothing had been found under a bed. The home was searched however she was not located. Based on the clothing found, Cheyenne is now believed to be wearing denim short, a white t-shirt and black and yellow slippers.

Another witness advised that he believes saw Cheyenne walking northbound near the Calvary Temple on 34th St around 6:00 pm.

Anyone who had seen her or knew her whereabouts had been advised to contact the Brandon Police Service at (204) 729-2345.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca