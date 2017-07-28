Man Ticketed in Brandon for Climbing Over Train

BRANDON, MB. – A Brandon man is facing a $220 trespassing ticket after climbing over a train on Tuesday afternoon to cross the railroad tracks near the site of the former Eighth Street bridge.

The man resides on the south side of the tracks and was going to visit his girlfriend on the north side when he was apprehended by local police.

The Eighth Street bridge was demolished earlier in the summer, leaving no access for pedestrians to cross the tracks in the area. Before the demolition process began, concerns were raised in the community that illegal crossings would become an issue with no other way over the tracks except for bridges countless blocks away.

This ticket was not the first issued in the area, and most likely won’t be the last.

There is, however, potential for a pedestrian bridge to be erected, as the City of Brandon plans to hold a public forum in late September/early October with conceptual designs for a footbridge to be released at that point.

Authorities are asking all citizens to stay off the tracks and train cars as just one slip up can turn fatal. There were 46 deaths involving trespassers and trains last year in Canada.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News