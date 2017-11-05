Busy Day For Brandon Loss Prevention Officer
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating two incidents of shoplifting.
The first happened around 12:30pm Saturday at a store on Victoria Avenue.
A loss prevention officer called police and said they had a woman in custody.
The 32-year-old woman, who has no fixed address, was caught taking $100.00 worth of merchandise.
Same store
The loss prevention officer at the same store caught two Brandon women shoplifting later.
It happened around 3:00pm Saturday.
The suspects were detained at the store after stealing $75.00 worth of mostly cosmetics.
Brandon police arrived and arrested the pair.
Charges
All three have been charged with Theft Under $5,000.
The first suspect was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight and will appear in court Sunday.
The pair in the second incident were released on a promise to appear in court in January.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File