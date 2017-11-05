banner20

Busy Day For Brandon Loss Prevention Officer

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating two incidents of shoplifting.

The first happened around 12:30pm Saturday at a store on Victoria Avenue.

A loss prevention officer called police and said they had a woman in custody.

The 32-year-old woman, who has no fixed address, was caught taking $100.00 worth of merchandise.

Same store

The loss prevention officer at the same store caught two Brandon women shoplifting later.

It happened around 3:00pm Saturday.

The suspects were detained at the store after stealing $75.00 worth of mostly cosmetics.

Brandon police arrived and arrested the pair.

Charges

All three have been charged with Theft Under $5,000.

The first suspect was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre overnight and will appear in court Sunday.

The pair in the second incident were released on a promise to appear in court in January.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

