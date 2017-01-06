Brandon’s Eastview Landfill Now Charging Per Load
WINNIPEG, MB – Brandon City Council has approved a $2 entrance fee for use of the Eastview Landfill. This rate is good for all residential loads less than 500 kilograms, and has already been put into effect for the new year.
However, the fee will be waived if the drop-off is of E-Waste, used oil products or hazardous waste. The ECO-Centre and Household Hazardous Waste Depot will continue to accept drop-offs at no charge.
As per the norm, those bringing in loads upwards of 500 kilograms will not be charged the $2 fee, but will continue to be charged based on the weight and makeup of their load.
This fee has been put in place to help minimize the costs that the City of Brandon pays yearly to the Green Manitoba Waste Reduction and Recycling Support Program.
According to the City of Brandon Sanitation Section, roughly 46,000 residential customers used the Eastview Landfill in 2015. Approximately 81% of those non-paying customers dropped off loads of less than 500 kilograms. Using the $2 entrance fee model, that $75,000 would help greatly to offset those yearly expenses.
– Carter Brooks, MyToba News
Great idea but according to some user’s of a local net site it just a cash grab and more garbage will be thrown out into rural ditches, I got news for the litter bugs, I spend a lot of time in the areas north of the ACC campus on the hill walking with my dog and I have come across lots of litter, beds, mattresses, box springs, tv’s etc and in one spot with a view always take out food containers and general waste thrown out of vehicles that I pick up for two reasons, 1 pick up this garbage and attempt to keep the area some what tidy, 2, Litter bugs take notice if i find anything that identity’s you I have and will return your garbage to your vehicle or your front lawn.