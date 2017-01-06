Brandon’s Eastview Landfill Now Charging Per Load

WINNIPEG, MB – Brandon City Council has approved a $2 entrance fee for use of the Eastview Landfill. This rate is good for all residential loads less than 500 kilograms, and has already been put into effect for the new year.

However, the fee will be waived if the drop-off is of E-Waste, used oil products or hazardous waste. The ECO-Centre and Household Hazardous Waste Depot will continue to accept drop-offs at no charge.

As per the norm, those bringing in loads upwards of 500 kilograms will not be charged the $2 fee, but will continue to be charged based on the weight and makeup of their load.