Brandon Woman Attacks Common-Law Partner

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

BRANDON, MB. — A 19-year-old Brandon woman is facing charges after attacking her common-law partner.

It happened around 4:40am Sunday at their home in Brandon’s south end.

The victim called 911 and told police his girlfriend attacked him.

She allegedly scratched him and ripped his hair out.

Brandon police arrived and arrested the woman.

She has been charged with Domestic Assault.

The accused was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

She will be released once sober on a promise to appear in court in December.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

