Brandon Police issue arrest warrant for 21-year-old male

Brandon Police have issued an arrest warrant after a young man allegedly discharged a firearm, injuring one on the 800 block of 9th Street this past weekend.

Skyler Cook, a 21-year-old male from Brandon, is wanted on a boatload of charges stemming from the Saturday night altercation.

Cook is facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, threatening to cause injury or death, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, forcible confinement, and theft under $5,000.

The weapon from the crime has not surfaced, and may still be in Cook’s possession. He is considered dangerous. Anyone with information surrounding Cook’s location is advised to contact the Brandon Police or Crime Stoppers.

