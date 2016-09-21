Brandon man charged in 40 year old crime

A 71-year-old Brandon male has been charged with two counts of Gross Indecency. These charges stem back to the 1970’s, when this man sexually abused a young male relative.

In 2014, allegations of this crime were brought forth to the Crown Attorney. The Crown has since come to the decision that even though these charges are no longer in the Canadian Criminal Code, they will carry on with charging the Brandon resident.

These offences occurred from the mid 1970’s to the early 1980’s. During that time period, Gross Indecency was a common charge within the Canadian Criminal Code.

A court date has been booked for November of 2016.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca