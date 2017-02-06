Terminally Ill Norway House Girl to Get Her Final Wish

NORWAY HOUSE, MB – An eight-year-old terminally ill brain cancer patient will get her final wish – a playground for her northern Manitoba community.

Jordin Bailey is an eight-year-old from Norway House Cree Nation. Last summer she was diagnosed with inoperable terminal brain cancer, but she has not let that diagnosis slow down her dreams. If anything, it has helped speed them up.

As tends to be case in such unfortunate circumstances, a Manitoba based charity – Dream Factory – offered Jordin the chance to have one final wish. Much to the charity’s surprise, Jordin asked for a playground to be built for the other children in her home community.

With the help of both Dream Factory and the people of Norway House Cree Nation, over $59,000 has already been raised for a playground to be erected in the Niska View community.

Most of that money came in the form of a radio drive held on the local station. However, more money will still be needed in order to fully undertake this extensive project. Dream Factory has already committed $12,000 towards Jordan’s wish, while the Manitoba RCMP have also made contributions.

The play structure itself will feature the colours pink, purple, white and grey – some of Jordin’s favourites. And as Jordin has asked, there will be a sign at the playground that reads, “When it rains, look for rainbows, when it’s dark, look for stars”.

Online donations towards this project can be made here.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo courtesy of Twitter