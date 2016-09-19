streetside
Tragically Hip tour raises over $1 million

Posted on Mon, September 19, 2016 at 7:45pm by in EVENTS, Featured, National, NEWS with No Comments on Tragically Hip tour raises over $1 million

The Canadian Cancer Society has announced that Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip‘s farewell tour has raised over $400,000 for research for brain cancer in Canada. Donations have continued to flock in following the final Tragically Hip show.

Additionally, The Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, announced that they have received over $800,000 in donations.

Downie, a 52-year-old Kingston, Ontario resident made it public knowledge earlier this year that he was battling a form of terminal brain cancer. The Tragically Hip subsequently embraced on a Canada-wide farewell tour ending in Kingston in August.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

