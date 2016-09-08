Study: 1/5 Canadian teens considered suicide last year

Suicide is on the mind of one in five Canadian teenagers. How could this be?

A new study put out by Kids Help Phone, through a telephone survey, has revealed some shocking details. In the survey, teenagers from all across Canada were asked if they had considered suicide at any point over the span of the last year. The results were not pretty. Roughly one out of every five participants answered that they indeed contemplated suicide.

Of the 1,319 total teens surveyed, 22 percent had considered suicide. Results also showed that teens who were involved with drugs and alcohol, or battled issues such as body image, bullying or violence, were much more likely to consider suicide than those who did not. In this study, females appeared twice as likely to think about suicide than males.

Among other noteworthy discoveries, the study also suggested that over fifty percent of the time, teens will rely on their friends when dealing with these issues. Nearly 55 percent of the participants listed their close friends as their go-to chat buddy in regards to problems they are dealing with in life. Boyfriends/girlfriends gained roughly 38 percent of the vote. 33 percent of teens surveyed would discuss their problems with their mother, while only 15 percent would talk about the issues they are battling with their father.

Another point of interest found in the study is that over half of the teens who had thought about suicide had looked for more information online. With knowledge of that finding, a simple history check by parents every week/month may prove to be a lot more beneficial than one may have even known.

With most teenagers beginning their first week of school, there is no time better than the present to make room for daily/weekly chats surrounding the mental state of those close to you.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca