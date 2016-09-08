No re-admittance for smokers at Rogers Place Arena

The new Rogers Place Arena officially opened today, and it came with a stricter guideline regarding exiting and re-entering the facilities during concerts and sporting events.

According to the new arena’s policy, “All forms of smoking, including the use of electronic cigarettes (vaping), is not permitted on Rogers Place property. Please be aware that guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the venue during events.”

Essentially, if you exit the arena during an intermission, or a stoppage in the action for a quick cigarette break, you will no longer be granted access to the building, with or without a ticket. As of Thursday, September 8th, there will be no enter/exit privilege at Rogers Place Arena in September.

Although this policy is different from what was formerly acceptable at the old Rexall Place in Edmonton, this practice has been put into place at countless other venues across North America, including three NHL arenas in Canada. The Bell Centre in Montreal, the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, and Rogers Arena in Vancouver already follow this approach.

So if you desperately need to have a smoke while at an Oilers game this season, you better bring the whole pack with you, as you won’t be getting back inside.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca