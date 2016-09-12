banner20
Duke and Duchess to bring children to Canada

Posted on Mon, September 12, 2016

Those planning to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they make their way to western Canada later this month, may be in for a surprise. The Kensington Palace announced today that the Royals will be bringing their children, Price George and Princess Charlotte along for the tour.

This trip will be the first for the toddlers, as they were not around for the 2011 Canadian visit.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to arrive in Vancouver on September 24th, and work their way around British Columbia and Yukon in the week following. On October 1st, they will fly back out of Vancouver Island with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

