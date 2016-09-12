Duke and Duchess to bring children to Canada

Those planning to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they make their way to western Canada later this month, may be in for a surprise. The Kensington Palace announced today that the Royals will be bringing their children, Price George and Princess Charlotte along for the tour.

This trip will be the first for the toddlers, as they were not around for the 2011 Canadian visit.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to arrive in Vancouver on September 24th, and work their way around British Columbia and Yukon in the week following. On October 1st, they will fly back out of Vancouver Island with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca