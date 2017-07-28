Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Canadian Loonie Hits 80 Cents US

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 28th at 11:00am National, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Don’t look now, but the Canadian dollar is rising. The loonie hit 80 cents US on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

Climbing nearly 10 percent since early May, the Canadian dollar has relied on a weaker American dollar, thus prompting the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates. Higher oil prices have also been a factor in the Canadian dollar’s climb.

Canada’s economic growth grew exponentially in May, with a reliance on the energy branch. Significant increases in conventional gas and oil extraction (3.2 percent), goods-producing industries (1.6 percent) and real gross domestic product (0.6 percent) highlighted the upwards shift of the loonie.

Although 80 cents to the dollar is a great rebound, many economists do not believe that Canada will maintain that sort of level, with a drop off coming as soon as the Bank of Canada decides to raise the interest rates one more time.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts
June 30th marks 29 years of the loonie
Canadian loonie slides to 72 cents US
Where the economy is heading is anybody’s guess
Wanted In Winnipeg – Serial Lotto Thief

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.