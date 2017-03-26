BREAKING: Marijuana to be Legalized in Canada by July 1st, 2018

WINNIPEG, MB. – On Sunday evening it was announced that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government of Canada will legalize the sale and use of marijauna in Canada by July 1st, of 2018. This legislation is set to be announced at some point during the week of April 10th – 14th, 2017.

Marijuana producers will be licensed by Ottawa, while the federal government is expected to monitor the sales and supply. Those interested in growing marijuana plants in their household will be limited to four plants per residence.

Although the nation’s capital has set the legal age of possession to 18 years old, each province/territory’s governments will be able to raise that legal age if necessary. Provincial governments will also be able to decide how the drug is sold, and how much it will be sold for. Prices are expected to vary from province to province.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo from the CBT