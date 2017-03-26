banner20

BREAKING: Marijuana to be Legalized in Canada by July 1st, 2018

Carter Brooks
Posted: March 26th at 11:44pm National, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. – On Sunday evening it was announced that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government of Canada will legalize the sale and use of marijauna in Canada by July 1st, of 2018. This legislation is set to be announced at some point during the week of April 10th – 14th, 2017.

Marijuana producers will be licensed by Ottawa, while the federal government is expected to monitor the sales and supply. Those interested in growing marijuana plants in their household will be limited to four plants per residence.

Although the nation’s capital has set the legal age of possession to 18 years old, each province/territory’s governments will be able to raise that legal age if necessary. Provincial governments will also be able to decide how the drug is sold, and how much it will be sold for. Prices are expected to vary from province to province.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo from the CBT

 

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

1 Comment

  • James Livingston says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:13 am

    There is no good reason for the legislation to legalize the sale and use of Marijauna except that it will be heavily taxed by the federal government and therefore become a significant source of revenue. In this day and age when we should be making an effort to curb the use of tobacco products for health reasons and also the use of Marijauna for it’s addictive and impairing qualities, our government is preparing to legalize it. I reiterate, it’s all about revenue.

    Reply

