BMW Has Recalled 1 Million Vehicles in North America

WINNIPEG, MB. – Major automobile manufacturer BMW has recalled roughly 1,000,000 vehicles across North America. With the majority of vehicles affected situated in the United States, most Canadian BMW owners won’t have much to fear.

However, 15,000 recalls are of the Canadian variety, and affect 128i’s, X3, X5 and Z4 models.

Two sets of recalls were published on Friday, and both stem from potential risk of fire. One recall deals with faulty air conditioning wiring, while the other recall is to address an issue with a valve highly susceptible to rust damage.

This recall is currently only for North American models of the BMWs, but may expand overseas as the manufacturer sees fit.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo by KSPR