More details surface in Andrea Giesbrecht case

The disturbing case of Andrea Giesbrecht – a 42-year-old mother accused of concealing infant remains in a storage locker – will hear its final remarks and arguments on Friday.

On Wednesday, Giesbrecht’s husband, Jeremy, testified as the final Crown witness in the case. Giesbrecht spoke about his knowledge of the storage lockers, his 2011 vasectomy, his wife’s pregnancies, miscarriages and abortions. The defendants did not call any witnesses to the stand, nor present any further evidence.

Before the trial went on a five week hiatus, it was determined that DNA from the remains showed ‘strong evidence’ that at least five of the six infants belonged to Giesbrecht and her husband, with other strong evidence linking the sixth baby to Jeremy.

Although the remains of the six bodies were found greatly decomposed, Dr. Sharon Naughler of the Winnipeg Women’s Hospital believes it is “highly likely” that some – if not all – of the babies were born alive. Giesbrecht has also had 10 documented therapeutic abortions.

While appearing in court earlier, after pleading guilty to the initial charges, Giesbrecht dodged extra punishment for charges of breach of probation, and fraud.

Although handed with a 60 day sentence, Giesbrecht walked unscathed as her time spent serving thus far has already totaled greater than 60 days. The breach of probation charge was brought upon Giesbrecht after admitting to going to a casino to gamble while on probation. Giesbrecht was also charged for defrauding the Employment and Income Assistance Program of Manitoba for more than $5,000.

After spending the past year released from prison on bail, Giesbrecht has not since shown face at her regular gambling locale – McPhillips Station Casino.

However, during the time period from December of 2011 and on, Giesbrecht has been wrapped up in multiple issues from providing false information on marital status, to incomplete property payments, to the siphoning of money from an elderly citizen.

The infant remains were discovered on October 20, 2014 after rental payments were not made on the storage locker, and employees noticed a “rotting smell.” When found, the infants were in various states of decomposition, and had been wrapped in garbage bags before being placed in duffel bags and stored in large containers and pails. Giesbrecht was arrested the same day.

