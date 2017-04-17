Missing: Weaver-Last May Be Headed East

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 74-year-old woman.

Georgina Weaver-Last was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown on the evening of Wednesday, April 12th.

Winnipeg police believe she was attempting to travel east, possibly to Montreal.

Weaver-Last has also gone missing twice before, in April and May of 2016.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’2″ tall, with a medium build.

Weaver-Last has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing a black and white cardigan, emerald green sequined top, black slacks, black shoes, and a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service