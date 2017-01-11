Missing Teen Sherrie Garson Found
Winnipeg, MB – The Winnipeg police have good news: 16-year-old Sherrie Garson has been safely located.
On Monday, police requested the public’s assistance in finding the teen, who had been missing for a week.
This isn’t the first time police have undergone a search for Garson. She was also missing in December 2016 and August 2016.
— E. Epp, MyToba News
Every week there seems to be someone missing – that are eventually found – this is taking up prime news coverage.