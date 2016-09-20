banner20
Missing person: BRITTANY MORRISSEAU

The Winnipeg Police Service are requesting help in locating a missing 17-year-old female.

Brittany Morrisseau is described with a thin build – approximately 110 pounds – 5’5″ in height, Aboriginal, straight long brown hair and brown eyes.

Morrisseau was last seen wearing a black and white striped track jacket and grey Capri tights in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Tache Avenue on September 14th.

Anyone with information regarding Morrisseau’s whereabouts is urged to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

