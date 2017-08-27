Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – August 28th

Posted: August 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunny and hot Monday across Manitoba.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

High 28. Humidex 30.

Clear overnight. Low 14.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Monday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning.

High 29. Humidex 37.

Clear overnight. Low 12.

The Pas

Increasing cloudiness Monday morning in The Pas.

Widespread smoke.

High 25. Humidex 27.

Clearing overnight. Low 11.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Monday.

Local smoke.

Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 29.

Clear overnight. Low 7.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Monday.

A chance of showers.

Local smoke.

Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning.

High 19.

Cloudy overnight. Low 8.

Photo – Andrew McCrea

