Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – August 28th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Sunny and hot Monday across Manitoba.
For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
Winnipeg
Sunny in Winnipeg Monday.
Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
High 28. Humidex 30.
Clear overnight. Low 14.
Brandon
Sunny in Brandon Monday.
Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning.
High 29. Humidex 37.
Clear overnight. Low 12.
The Pas
Increasing cloudiness Monday morning in The Pas.
Widespread smoke.
High 25. Humidex 27.
Clearing overnight. Low 11.
Thompson
Mainly sunny in Thompson Monday.
Local smoke.
Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon.
High 26. Humidex 29.
Clear overnight. Low 7.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Monday.
A chance of showers.
Local smoke.
Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning.
High 19.
Cloudy overnight. Low 8.
—MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea