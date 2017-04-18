Manitoba’s Mixed Bag Forecast For Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB. — Wednesday’s forecast in Manitoba brings a mixed bag of weather.

Sunny and warmer in Winnipeg, cloudy and warmer in Brandon, with rain or flurries in central and northern Manitoba.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly sunny in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 12 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 3 C.

Brandon

Mainly cloudy in Brandon Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 11 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Dropping to a low of 3 C.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Wednesday.

A chance of flurries sometime before lunch.

Looking for a high of 7 C.

Periods of snow overnight.

Dropping to a low of -1 C.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy in Thompson Wednesday.

Flurries in the morning changing to rain showers in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 4 C.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of -4 C.

Churchill

Sunny to start Wednesday in Churchill, but clouds roll in around noon.

Reaching for a high of -5 C, but feeling more like -29 C with the windchill.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of -17 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks