Manitoba Weather Forecast For Tuesday, April 18th
WINNIPEG, MB. — A slight rebound in southern Manitoba temperatures Tuesday.
Winnipeg and Brandon are looking at a high of 9 C, with showers and flurries scattered around Manitoba.
Winnipeg
Cloudy in Winnipeg Tuesday.
A chance of showers early in the day with a mix of sun and cloud before lunch.
The wind will be out of the northwest at 20-clicks beginning early afternoon.
Reaching for a high of 9 C.
Clear overnight into Wednesday.
A low of -3 C.
Brandon
Overcast in Brandon Tuesday.
Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour before the evening.
Reaching for a high of 9 C.
Cloudy overnight.
Dropping to a low of -3 C.
The Pas
Mainly cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.
A chance of flurries during the morning and early afternoon, then clearing.
Looking at a high of 4 C.
Cloudy overnight with a low of -6 C.
Thompson
Light snow in Thompson Tuesday.
It will end in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies.
Reaching for a high of -4 C.
Clear overnight into Wednesday.
A low of -16 C.
Churchill
A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Tuesday.
Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour, but dying off in the early afternoon.
Reaching for a high of -12 C, but feeling more like -33 C with the windchill.
Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of flurries.
Dropping to a low of -22 C.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File