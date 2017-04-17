Manitoba Weather Forecast For Tuesday, April 18th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A slight rebound in southern Manitoba temperatures Tuesday.

Winnipeg and Brandon are looking at a high of 9 C, with showers and flurries scattered around Manitoba.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Tuesday.

A chance of showers early in the day with a mix of sun and cloud before lunch.

The wind will be out of the northwest at 20-clicks beginning early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 9 C.

Clear overnight into Wednesday.

A low of -3 C.

Brandon

Overcast in Brandon Tuesday.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour before the evening.

Reaching for a high of 9 C.

Cloudy overnight.

Dropping to a low of -3 C.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.

A chance of flurries during the morning and early afternoon, then clearing.

Looking at a high of 4 C.

Cloudy overnight with a low of -6 C.

Thompson

Light snow in Thompson Tuesday.

It will end in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies.

Reaching for a high of -4 C.

Clear overnight into Wednesday.

A low of -16 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Tuesday.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour, but dying off in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of -12 C, but feeling more like -33 C with the windchill.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of flurries.

Dropping to a low of -22 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File